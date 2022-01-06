Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE CUBI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.79. 5,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,351. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $70.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.