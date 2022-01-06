Curve DAO Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.44 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00012510 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00057105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,664,391,551 coins and its circulating supply is 445,996,941 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

