CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $382.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 77.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $246,507.33 and $382.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00220577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00093906 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00493145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

