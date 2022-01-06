CryptoBlades (SKILL) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $767,014.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $9.03 or 0.00020898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,316 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

