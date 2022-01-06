CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $183,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.26 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

