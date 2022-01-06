Critical Survey: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) versus Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -20.15% -29.45% -5.12% Trade Desk 25.13% 24.03% 9.93%

This table compares KLDiscovery and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $289.55 million 1.02 -$49.93 million ($1.48) -4.66 Trade Desk $836.03 million 44.53 $242.32 million $0.57 135.88

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for KLDiscovery and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Trade Desk 0 5 15 0 2.75

Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $98.42, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Given Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Risk & Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trade Desk beats KLDiscovery on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

