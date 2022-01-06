Critical Review: Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and UroGen Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 0.73 -$6.86 million N/A N/A UroGen Pharma $11.80 million 15.99 -$128.48 million ($5.07) -1.78

Enveric Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than UroGen Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and UroGen Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -46.62% -36.50% UroGen Pharma -283.41% -173.25% -88.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enveric Biosciences and UroGen Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 UroGen Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enveric Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 604.23%. UroGen Pharma has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 453.71%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than UroGen Pharma.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences beats UroGen Pharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. The firm’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Its approved product Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer respectively. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

