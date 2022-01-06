Critical Contrast: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) vs. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Athena Gold and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68% Endeavour Silver 19.34% 5.55% 4.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Athena Gold and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavour Silver 0 5 3 0 2.38

Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $6.98, indicating a potential upside of 71.80%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athena Gold and Endeavour Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $138.46 million 5.00 $1.16 million $0.21 19.33

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Athena Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Athena Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

