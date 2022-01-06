Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 811,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWEGF shares. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Crew Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,064. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

