Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 811,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of CWEGF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 32,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,064. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

CWEGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

