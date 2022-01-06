Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $181.08 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $181,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $316.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.81 and a 200 day moving average of $305.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

