Credits Trading Down 7.7% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $4.92 million and $87,123.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

