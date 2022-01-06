Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 286.8% in December

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 286.8% from the November 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 5,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,510. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 34.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 55.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

