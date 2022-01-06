CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.77. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 21,204 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $33.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.80.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

