CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS CPPCY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. CP ALL Public has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

