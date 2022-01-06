Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Price Target Cut to €78.00

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €83.00 ($94.32) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GSEFF stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26.

Get Covivio alerts:

Covivio Company Profile

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.