Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 508071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Get Couchbase alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.