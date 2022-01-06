COTI Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $304.90 million and approximately $66.41 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.88 or 0.07791648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00075490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,729.65 or 0.99595156 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007197 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

