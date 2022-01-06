CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Short Interest Update

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 783,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Truist Securities increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.43.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,498,000 after buying an additional 207,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

