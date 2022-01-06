Contrasting XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) & ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and ADC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech -91.99% -3.86% -3.81% ADC Therapeutics N/A -94.51% -48.43%

13.5% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of XBiotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XBiotech and ADC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A ADC Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

ADC Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $45.20, suggesting a potential upside of 130.73%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than XBiotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XBiotech and ADC Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech $40,000.00 8,542.12 -$11.22 million ($0.43) -26.14 ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million 576.75 -$246.29 million ($3.28) -5.97

XBiotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADC Therapeutics. XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADC Therapeutics beats XBiotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 that is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced tumors; and ADCT-602, and a Phase I/II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, and Synaffix B.V. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

