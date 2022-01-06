Contrasting Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 2.05 -$309.38 million ($1.41) -15.89

Triangle Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SilverBow Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources -5.87% 87.03% 13.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Triangle Petroleum and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.49%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Triangle Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

