Contrasting Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.92%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.13%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America 2.25% 12.35% 4.32% Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $540.78 million 0.63 $21.48 million $0.71 25.04 Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.76 $97.06 million $8.65 9.26

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorcar Parts of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Motorcar Parts of America on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.