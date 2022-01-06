Contrasting Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) & MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MSCI alerts:

89.3% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MSCI has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MSCI and Live Current Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 1 5 0 2.83 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI presently has a consensus target price of $649.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 35.53% -199.50% 16.78% Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSCI and Live Current Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.70 billion 27.43 $601.82 million $8.25 68.38 Live Current Media N/A N/A $230,000.00 $0.01 51.05

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSCI beats Live Current Media on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.