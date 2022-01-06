Contrasting Live Current Media (LIVC) & Its Competitors

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS: LIVC) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Live Current Media to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45% Live Current Media Competitors -18.89% -52.86% 2.57%

59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media’s peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A $230,000.00 51.05 Live Current Media Competitors $2.95 billion $333.57 million 7.03

Live Current Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Live Current Media and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Current Media Competitors 1213 6084 11350 324 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.59%. Given Live Current Media’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Live Current Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Live Current Media peers beat Live Current Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

