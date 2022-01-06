Contrasting Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) & Its Competitors

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ: HWBK) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hawthorn Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hawthorn Bancshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors 1582 7473 6739 360 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Hawthorn Bancshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hawthorn Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 26.81% 16.17% 1.26% Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $77.63 million $14.29 million 7.91 Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors $6.79 billion $1.19 billion 11.51

Hawthorn Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares peers beat Hawthorn Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

