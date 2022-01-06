Contrasting GigaMedia (GIGM) and Its Competitors

GigaMedia (NASDAQ: GIGM) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GigaMedia to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86% GigaMedia Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia’s peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GigaMedia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia Competitors 966 3987 8332 273 2.58

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 28.05%. Given GigaMedia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GigaMedia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.88 million -$1.29 million -8.62 GigaMedia Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 0.76

GigaMedia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GigaMedia peers beat GigaMedia on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

