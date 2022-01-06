Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 848 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of REZ opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $98.89.

