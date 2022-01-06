Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 6,218 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

