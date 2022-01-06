Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,052,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

