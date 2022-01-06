Continuum Advisory LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 669,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after buying an additional 261,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,849,000 after buying an additional 221,980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.00 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

