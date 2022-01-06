Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

