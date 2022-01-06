Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 365.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 264.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.