Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-10.65 EPS.

STZ traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,846. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $257.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

