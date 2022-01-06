Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
TTGT opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.60 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42.
TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.
In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
