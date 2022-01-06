Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.60 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

