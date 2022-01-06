Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 13,623 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $175.55 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

