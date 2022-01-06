Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.54% of FTI Consulting worth $24,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $65,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCN opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

