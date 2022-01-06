Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in HEICO were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

HEI stock opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.78.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.