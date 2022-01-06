Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $17.15 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,714 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $17,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

TRMB stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.