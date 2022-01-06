Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $12.41 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average is $268.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.28.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

