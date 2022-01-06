Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.26 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.24% of Neogen worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 93.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,664,000 after buying an additional 5,870,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 118.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after buying an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 103.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 1,754,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NEOG opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

