Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Clarus were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $101,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

