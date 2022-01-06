Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Up 6%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.46. Approximately 78,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,186,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.56.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $3,243,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

