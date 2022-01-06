Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit stock opened at GBX 459.50 ($6.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.56. The stock has a market cap of £759.13 million and a PE ratio of -54.70. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397.50 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.65).

In other Conduit news, insider Ken Randall bought 55,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($334,995.28). Also, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £97,680 ($131,626.47). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 83,500 shares of company stock worth $37,449,500.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

