Conceal (CCX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.12 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $13,168.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,053.13 or 0.99947427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00086404 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00281109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.04 or 0.00464380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00150754 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,281,243 coins and its circulating supply is 11,743,289 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

