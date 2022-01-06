Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Raised to €78.00 at Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

