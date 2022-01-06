CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommScope is well-positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks. The company has been pursuing strategies that are focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. It has been developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G. The decision to spin-off the Home Networks segment is likely to optimize its business portfolio. The CommScope NEXT program is expected to drive growth, optimize business processes and unlock shareholder value. However, it is facing supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic. Reduced spending among cable operators and wireless carriers is a headwind. It has a huge debt burden, which hinders its growth potential.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COMM. TheStreet cut CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CommScope from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CommScope by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CommScope by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

