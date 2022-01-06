Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coupang by 36.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after buying an additional 13,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,516 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $67,568,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $30,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth about $38,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

