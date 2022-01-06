Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 48.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 139.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.