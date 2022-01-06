Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.66% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOCT. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NOCT opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.