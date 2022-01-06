Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 507 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90,997 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the period.

PXF stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.